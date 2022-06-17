Trenton Rotary Club hears presentation on assisting military personnel and their families with Post Traumatic Stress

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A new program to assist military personnel and their families cope with Post Traumatic Syndrome was the topic of a program presented at the Thursday, June 16 meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club, held in the BTC Bank community room. Brian Upton presided at the meeting and was sergeant at arms. Dan Wilford gave the prayer and Jackie Soptic was the program chairman.

Dr. Da Slawski, a retired orthopedic surgeon, told about the Guardian Hills Veterans Healing Center now under construction. The center is located on a 35-acre portion of a 750-acre farm owned by Dr. Slawski and his family and is located at Shibley Point, between Unionville and Kirksville. The center, when completed, will serve up to 16 individuals coping with PTS as a result of their military service., along with family members. Programs for military sexual abuse cases as well as first responders will also be offered at a later time.

Dr. Slawski, an Air Force veteran, came up with the idea for the center after working with patients in his orthopedic practice who were suffering PTS symptoms following their military service as well as having a friend who had experienced PTS as well. After visiting three similar centers in Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona, a not-for-profit corporation was formed and 501©(3) status was attained. A foundation was also established to help in fundraising efforts. It is estimated that $2 to $3 million will be needed to construct the center and start operations. Program services would be offered at no cost to military personnel. Veterans United has provided a $1 million grant to help with construction costs and it is hoped to have the pilot programs beginning this fall with the first on-site programs to be offered in the spring of 2023. A board of directors has been established to run the facility and donations are accepted to help with costs. More information about the center and its services is available on the Guardian Hills website.

During the business meeting, members approved Saturday, Sept. 10 as the date for the club’s annual fish fry, which raises money for the club’s yearly Rotary Foundation donation. The fish fry will be held at the Rock Barn. More information will be announced later.

The program for the June 23 meeting will be presented by Lee Langerock of the Tri-County Tourism project.