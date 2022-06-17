Goat and sheep show winners announced at the Gilman City Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced by Dan Chalfant following Thursday night’s goat and sheep shows at the Gilman City Fair.

Among goats, the supreme doe was shown by Brenna Whitlow of Queen City. The reserve supreme doe was by Emmett Jeffries of Chillicothe. Whitlow had both the supreme and reserve supreme market goat. Showmanship honors in the two age groups were won by Jeffries and Whitlow.

In the sheep show, the supreme ram was exhibited by Harlee Beck of Chillicothe. The supreme ewe was by Isaiah Wamsley of Cameron and the reserve supreme ewe belonged to Baylie Busby of Parnell. Busby also exhibited both the supreme market and reserve market among those entries. Sheep showmanship honors were won by Wamsley and Busby.