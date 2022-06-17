Allendale man dies in crash on Route T

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A fatality accident occurred Thursday in Allendale in Worth County.

Seventy-three-year-old Max Calhoon of Allendale was pronounced dead at the scene within the city limits of the town.

Calhoon was driving north on Route T when his pickup crossed the center of the road and went off the left side, then it became airborne, and struck the ground. The pickup continued straight before again going airborne off an embankment, striking several trees and the bottom of a pond.

The pickup, which came to a stop upright, was demolished and it was noted Calhoon was not using a seat belt.