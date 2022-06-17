Cameron man injured in rollover crash on Highway 71

Local News June 17, 2022June 17, 2022 KTTN News
Rollover Crash
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

A Cameron resident was injured Thursday in a rollover accident that occurred in rural Nodaway County.

Forty-three-year-old Correy Miller of Cameron received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Three miles northwest of Bolckow, the northbound car went off the east side of Highway 71 and struck a sign, then overturned and hit a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side, off the highway.

The vehicle was demolished and it was noted Miller was using a seat belt.

Post Views: 206
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.