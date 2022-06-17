Cameron man injured in rollover crash on Highway 71

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Cameron resident was injured Thursday in a rollover accident that occurred in rural Nodaway County.

Forty-three-year-old Correy Miller of Cameron received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Three miles northwest of Bolckow, the northbound car went off the east side of Highway 71 and struck a sign, then overturned and hit a utility pole. The vehicle came to rest on its passenger side, off the highway.

The vehicle was demolished and it was noted Miller was using a seat belt.