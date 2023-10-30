Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests across North Missouri counties between October 28 and October 29, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported ten arrests in several North Missouri counties between October 28 and October 29, 2023. The reasons for these arrests included misdemeanor traffic warrants, local ordinance violations, felony possession of controlled substances, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, exceeding posted speed limits, resisting arrest, presenting false identification, and being a fugitive from another state.

On October 28 at 3:42 PM in Buchanan County, Katlyn A. Bucci, a 33-year-old male from St Joseph, MO, was apprehended. His charges encompassed a misdemeanor traffic warrant from Buchanan County and a local ordinance violation warrant from St Joseph Police Department. He is held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and his release status is bondable.

Later that day in Harrison County at 5:07 PM, Richard J. Ezell, a 63-year-old male from Clive, IA, was arrested. Charges against him include felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and having no valid operator’s license. He’s currently being held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on a 24-hour hold.

At 7:35 PM in Clinton County, Jeffrey W. Galindo Rodriguez, 30, from Idaho Falls, ID, was taken into custody. He was charged with DWI as a misdemeanor and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway, which resulted in an accident. He is held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department for a 12-hour hold.

In Nodaway County at 10:59 PM, Trevor M. Weir, a 19-year-old male from Conception, MO, faced several charges. Among them are exceeding the posted speed limit by 26 MPH or more (specifically 94 in a 65 zone), failure to signal, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, misdemeanor resisting arrest, minor in possession of alcohol, being visibly intoxicated as a minor, and possession of a fictitious ID. He remains in custody at the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department for a 24-hour hold.

At 11:43 PM in Daviess County, D’Eric J. Fields, a 28-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was arrested. Charges against him include a Lee’s Summit Jackson County misdemeanor failure to appear warrant on original charges of driving while revoked/suspended and a Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department misdemeanor failure to appear warrant on the original charge of speeding and driving while revoked/suspended. He has been bonded from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and is now bondable.

On October 29 in Buchanan County at 8:07 PM, Shane R. Schoeneck, 53, from St Joseph, MO, was arrested on charges of DWI related to alcohol. He is held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center on a 24-hour hold.

In Linn County on October 28 at 3:12 PM, Deven J. Dobbins, 30, from Brookfield, MO, was apprehended on a felony charge as a fugitive from another state. He is currently held at the Macon County Jail and is bondable.

On October 29 at 12:27 AM in Marion County, Mateo R. Ramos Garcia, a 19-year-old male from Ellijay, GA, was arrested. He was charged with presenting false identification and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He has been released from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.

Later in Lewis County at 2:53 AM, Vance L. Cameron, 21, from Warsaw, IL, was taken into custody. He faced charges of DWI and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, which resulted in an accident. He has been released from the Lewis County Jail.

Lastly, on October 29 at 10:24 PM in Marion County, Kendelle R. Palmer, a 42-year-old female from Quincy, IL, was arrested. Her charges included a first offense of DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. She has been released from the Marion County Jail.