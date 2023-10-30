Obituary & Services: Sherri Lynn (Mellott) Cook

Sherri L. Cook, 61, a resident of Princeton, Missouri, died at 8:22 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in North Evans Cemetery, east of Spickard, Missouri.

Family visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the mortuary.

Memorials to The Sherri Cook Memorial Fund may be left with the mortuary.

Ms. Cook was born on June 12, 1962, the daughter of Louis Ravonne Mellott and Elizabeth Louise Stillwell in Springfield, Missouri.

Her survivors include four daughters: Johanna Powers and husband Morgan of Ponca City, Oklahoma; Meghan Miler and husband Jaison of Burns, Kansas; Lucytia Baldwin and Nichole Cook, both of Wichita, Kansas; two sons: James Baldwin and wife Andrea of Texas, and Christopher Cook and wife Elizabeth of Trenton, Missouri; three sisters: Isla Corrine and husband James of Princeton, Missouri, Patricia Ann Mellott of Washington, and Shirley Kay Mellott of Springfield, Missouri; two brothers: Lawrence Jackson Mellott and wife Ruth of Eldorado, Kansas, and Jeffrey Craig Mellott of Mulvane, Kansas; twenty-one grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and three adopted children: Johnny Baldwin, Christina Johnson, and Stephanie Barrentine.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Airreall Cook, one grandson Eden Miler, and three nephews: Shawn Hertel, Benjamin Lyon, and Craig Mellott.