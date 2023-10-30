Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced the death of inmate Andrew Manking, 60, who was pronounced dead early Saturday morning at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Manking was found unresponsive at 2:22 a.m. and was later declared dead. The cause of his death remains unknown, but the corrections department has stated that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause.

Serving a 30-year sentence for possession of child pornography, second offense, Manking was convicted in LaFayette County. He had been incarcerated at the Crossroads Correctional Center since December 2021.