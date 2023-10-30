Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an inmate at Crossroads Correctional Center

Local News October 30, 2023 KTTN News
Inmate or Offender Death news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

The Missouri Department of Corrections announced the death of inmate Andrew Manking, 60, who was pronounced dead early Saturday morning at the Crossroads Correctional Center in Cameron.

Manking was found unresponsive at 2:22 a.m. and was later declared dead. The cause of his death remains unknown, but the corrections department has stated that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause.

Serving a 30-year sentence for possession of child pornography, second offense, Manking was convicted in LaFayette County. He had been incarcerated at the Crossroads Correctional Center since December 2021.

Post Views: 297
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com