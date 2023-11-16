Missouri State Auditor releases audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance

State News November 16, 2023November 16, 2023 KTTN News
Audit Graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today released an audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance – Insurance (DCI – Insurance). The DCI – -Insurance regulates the insurance industry in Missouri through enforcement of state laws.

The audit identified no findings and gave a rating of “excellent,” the highest possible. The previous audit of DCI – -Insurance, released in 2022, also identified no findings and gave the same rating.

“As the audit shows, the department continues to operate in a way that is efficient, transparent, and accountable to Missouri taxpayers. I commend department officials for once again having a clean audit and for the exemplary work they do to protect consumers by providing effective oversight of the insurance industry,” said Auditor Fitzpatrick. 

A copy of the audit can be found here.

Post Views: 33
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com