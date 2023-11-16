Missouri State Auditor releases audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick today released an audit of the Department of Commerce and Insurance – Insurance (DCI – Insurance). The DCI – -Insurance regulates the insurance industry in Missouri through enforcement of state laws.

The audit identified no findings and gave a rating of “excellent,” the highest possible. The previous audit of DCI – -Insurance, released in 2022, also identified no findings and gave the same rating.

“As the audit shows, the department continues to operate in a way that is efficient, transparent, and accountable to Missouri taxpayers. I commend department officials for once again having a clean audit and for the exemplary work they do to protect consumers by providing effective oversight of the insurance industry,” said Auditor Fitzpatrick.

A copy of the audit can be found here.