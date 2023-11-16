Federal correctional officer sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing multiple female inmates

A former Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) correctional officer was sentenced to 96 months (8 years) in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for sexually abusing multiple female inmates and making false statements while he was a correctional officer at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, California.

Andrew Jones, 36, of Clovis, California, pleaded guilty to the charges on Aug. 17. The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

According to his plea agreement, Jones was employed as a correctional officer at FCI Dublin where he supervised prisoners who worked in the Food Services Department. Jones admitted that, between July 2020 and June 2021, while he had supervisory and disciplinary authority over all the female prisoners, he received oral sex from, and/or had sexual intercourse with, three female prisoners who worked for him in the FCI Dublin kitchen. Jones admitted that he sexually abused these prisoners in multiple places near the FCI Dublin kitchen, including a staff bathroom, a warehouse, and a room where kitchen utensils were kept.

In a memorandum filed in connection with Jones’ sentencing, the government argued that Jones “enforced silence and obedience” from the prisoners by using “violence and threats of violence.” The memorandum stated that “intimidation and insults on the one hand, and the flattery on the other, was aimed at cultivating pliant prisoners who Jones could abuse for his own sexual pleasure, while he remained safe in the belief that his misconduct would go unreported.”

In sum, Jones pleaded guilty to six counts of sexual abuse of a ward involving three inmates and one count of false statements to the DOJ-OIG.

Jones is one of eight correctional officers to have been charged with federal crimes involving sexual misconduct at FCI Dublin in the past three years and the fourth to have been sentenced. To date, all the recent sentences for FCI Dublin guards convicted of sexual abuse of a ward and/or abusive sexual contact of a prisoner have resulted in sentences that are above the U.S Sentencing Guidelines.

DOJ-OIG and the FBI investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Molly K. Priedeman and Andrew Paulson for the Northern District of California prosecuted the cases, with the assistance of Madeline Wachs, Sara Slattery, Christine Tian, Claudia Hyslop, Leeya Kekona, and Kay Konopaske.