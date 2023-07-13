Missouri small businesses affected by drought can now apply for low-interest federal disaster loans

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Small non-farm businesses in numerous Missouri counties are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. These loans are intended to offset economic losses resulting from reduced revenues caused by the ongoing drought in Missouri and adjacent areas of eastern Kansas.

Under the eligibility criteria, primary counties include Chariton and Jackson starting from May 5th. Additionally, Carroll, Cass, Clay, Lafayette, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Ray, and Saline are listed as primary counties. An additional declaration issued on July 4th adds 10 counties in central Missouri as primary counties, along with 23 additional counties from mid-Missouri to the Mississippi River region south of St. Louis.

Small non-farm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private non-profit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2,000,000. These loans are designed to assist businesses in meeting financial obligations and operating expenses that would have been manageable had the drought not occurred.

The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture’s designation of an agricultural disaster allows the Small Business Administration to make economic injury assistance available. The declarations were made on July 5th and 10th, respectively.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online and obtain additional information and application forms at this link. For more details on SBA disaster assistance, applicants can contact the SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected]. The SBA stands ready to provide assistance to those affected by the drought and support their recovery efforts.

