Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to host finale to children’s summer reading program

Local News July 13, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Grundy County Jewett Norris Library
The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton next week will hold the finale to the children’s part of the summer reading program.

The Powerhouse food truck will be at the library on July 21st from 3:30 to 4:30. Children can eat for free, but adults must pay for their food.

Mad Science will do a chemistry program in the library theater from 5 to 6 o’clock. The program is free and for all ages. Reservations are not required.

The adult portion of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library’s summer reading program will continue until the end of August.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer's interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

