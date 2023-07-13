Grundy County Jewett Norris Library to host finale to children’s summer reading program

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton next week will hold the finale to the children’s part of the summer reading program.

The Powerhouse food truck will be at the library on July 21st from 3:30 to 4:30. Children can eat for free, but adults must pay for their food.

Mad Science will do a chemistry program in the library theater from 5 to 6 o’clock. The program is free and for all ages. Reservations are not required.

The adult portion of the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library’s summer reading program will continue until the end of August.

