Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves participation in federal school lunch program

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education July 12th approved district participation in the federal school lunch program for next school year. Prices were also set for lunch and breakfast.

The lunch prices will be $2.90 for high school students and adults and $2.80 for elementary school students. The breakfast prices will be $1.45 for high school students, $1.35 for elementary school students, and $1.65 for adults.

The board approved participation in the Teacher Baseline Salary Grant for next school year. The board also approved providing a stipend for staff members whose base salaries are above the $38,000 level.

A report was given on possible investment options for the district. Administration was directed to start working with Stifel Investment Services for investing surplus district funds.

The board approved changes to the high school handbook. Superintendent Phillip Fox reports the changes mostly clean up items. The changes include references to boys softball being eliminated from the handbook since the district no longer has boys softball. New staff members were added, and the names of former staff members were eliminated. Sponsorships for various student activities were updated.

The board approved a letter of recognition and appreciation for work by district faculty and staff.

Bids are being sought to construct a covered walkway on the north side of the high school gym. Contact the superintendent for more information.

The annual tax rate hearing for Grundy R-5 will be August 16th at 6 o’clock. The regular monthly meeting will follow at 6:15.

The elementary school back to school night is scheduled for August 17th from 5:30 to 7 o’clock.

No announcement was made from a closed session for personnel records and employee matters.

