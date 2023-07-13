Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in northern Missouri on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in collaboration with local law enforcement agencies, made several arrests in northern Missouri on Tuesday, July 11, and Wednesday, July 12th. The arrests were made as part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and enforce the law.

The individuals who have been taken into custody are as follows:

Jeffery C McDonald, a 46-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was arrested on July 12, 2023, at 2:45 PM in Buchanan County. McDonald was apprehended based on a Buchanan County felony warrant for a probation violation related to non-support. He was being held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is eligible for bond.

Joshua N Radmer, a 43-year-old male from St. Joseph, MO, was also arrested on July 12, 2023, at 10:05 PM in Buchanan County. Radmer’s arrest was made in response to a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility. He was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is eligible for bond.

Jose L Hernandez Gutierrez, a 52-year-old male from Olathe, KS, was arrested on July 12, 2023, in Platte County. The arrest was made based on a misdemeanor warrant for failing to register a motor vehicle in Platte County. Hernandez Gutierrez was being held at the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department and is eligible for bond.

In Adair County, Bryon D Lough, a 48-year-old male from Kirksville, MO, was arrested on July 12, 2023, at 10:35 AM. Lough faced the charge of felony driving without an operator’s license. He was held at the Adair County Jail but has since been released.

Tama M Bearden, a 48-year-old female from Bourbonnais, IL, was arrested on July 12, 2023, at 7:29 PM in Macon County. Bearden was taken into custody based on a felony Texas warrant as a fugitive from another state. She was under a 24-hour hold at the Macon County Jail.

Samantha L Bottcher, a 21-year-old female from Bethany, MO, was arrested on July 12, 2023, at 6:53 AM in Cole County. Bottcher faced charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage exceeding $1000 and operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner resulting in an accident. She has been released.

On July 13, 2023, at 3:15 AM, Joshua G Duncan, a 45-year-old male from Excelsior Springs, MO, was arrested in Clay County. Duncan was charged with felony driving while intoxicated and driving while revoked. He has been released from the Clay County Jail.

In Johnson County, Latoya N Kendrick, a 35-year-old female from Warrensburg, MO, was arrested on July 13, 2023, at 6:59 AM. Kendrick faced charges of felony driving while suspended or revoked and exceeding the posted speed limit by 11-15 mph over. She has been released by the Warrensburg Police Department.

Christopher K Alexander, a 47-year-old male from Kansas City, MO, was arrested on July 13, 2023, at 8:42 AM in Clay County. Alexander was apprehended based on two felony Platte County warrants, trespassing on a gambling boat, and felony possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). He was held at the Clay County Detention Center and was eligible for bond.

Related