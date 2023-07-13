Four vehicles involved in chain reaction collision on I-35 sends several to North Kansas City Hospital

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A chain-reaction collision involving multiple vehicles occurred on I-35 Southbound at Highway 210 Thursday morning, leaving several individuals injured. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash took place in Clay County around 6:20 AM amid heavily congested traffic. The accident resulted in significant damage to several vehicles and required emergency services to transport injured parties to North Kansas City Hospital.

The accident report provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol reveals that the collision involved four vehicles. Andrew D. Roberts, 22, of Kansas City, MO, was operating a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. The impact from the crash totaled Roberts’ vehicle, which was subsequently towed from the scene by Lucky’s Towing. Roberts had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident and received no injuries during the crash.

A 2014 Red Ford F150 driven by Devon M. Hamlin, 35, of Hamilton, MO, sustained severe damage as a result of the collision. Hamlin, who was also wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was transported to North Kansas City Hospital by the North Kansas City Fire Department. GT Towing was responsible for towing the extensively damaged vehicle from the scene.

Another vehicle involved in the collision was a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Seth T. Pew, 32, of Maysville, MO. Like the others, Pew was wearing a seat belt and emerged from the crash with only minor injuries. GT Towing was also tasked with removing Pew’s totaled vehicle from the accident site.

Lastly, a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Willie J. Rambo, 71, of Kansas City, MO, sustained minor damage in the collision. Rambo received only minor injuries as she was wearing her seat belt. Her vehicle remained drivable and was not towed from the scene.

During the accident, the vehicle driven by Roberts, collided with the rear of the vehicle, driven by Hamlin. The force of the impact propelled Hamlin’s vehicle into the back of the vehicle operated by Pew, resulting in significant damage. Pew subsequently struck the rear of the fourth vehicle, driven by Rambo.

Emergency services from the North Kansas City Fire Department responded to the scene, providing medical assistance and transporting the injured parties to North Kansas City Hospital. Among those injured were Lakesia Rambo-Barrett, 51, of Culver City, CA, and Joann Hughes, 69, of Kansas City, MO. Both Rambo-Barrett and Hughes were occupants of the vehicle driven by Hughes and were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. They sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The North Kansas City Police Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol during the investigation and clearing of the accident site.

Related