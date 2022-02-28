Missouri Representative: The war on Ukraine will have global consequences and will affect every American

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

State Representative Mike Haffner of Pleasant Hill says the largest invasion has occurred on a sovereign nation in Europe since World War Two. Haffner, a retired Navy fighter pilot, says Russia’s attack on Ukraine is unprovoked and unjustified.

Last Thursday, the Republican requested a moment of silence in the Missouri House of Representatives to pray for the people of Ukraine, America’s military service members, and U.S. leaders. The Missouri Senate also held a moment of silence for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s president says his country won’t give up its freedom to Russia. State Representative Mike Haffner of Pleasant Hill says the war on Ukraine will have global consequences and will affect every American.

Haffner, a Republican, says the world expects, and needs, America to lead and we are not leading.

(Photo by Max Kukurudziak on Unsplash )

