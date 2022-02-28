Brookfield man injured in rollover crash on Highway 11

Local News February 28, 2022 KTTN News
Accident Graphic
0 Shares

A Brookfield man was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident late Sunday morning three miles east of Brookfield.

Sixty-five-year-old Norman Duncan received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The sports utility vehicle was southbound when it traveled off the left side of Highway 11, went down an embankment, struck a tree, and overturned.

Moderate damage was listed for the vehicle and Duncan was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Brookfield Police Department, Brookfield Fire Department, and the Linn County Ambulance.

