Missouri reaches milestone of more than 10,000 new Registered Apprenticeships

Missouri has officially reached 10,000 new Registered Apprenticeships, ranking the state second in the nation for new apprenticeships. Missouri also ranks second in the nation for the number of completed apprenticeships – 3,614 for Federal Fiscal Year 2019, ending Sept. 30, 2019.

“We are proud to lead the nation in working with employers to create meaningful opportunities for Missouri’s workers,” said Commissioner Zora Mulligan, Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development. “Direct employer involvement in the educational process means that apprenticeship programs keep pace with advancing technologies and innovations in training and talent management.”

Missouri currently has 15,189 active apprentices with 472 registered programs. These programs involve more than 3,600 employers.

“Across the state, many important partnerships have been cultivated that have enabled Missouri to meet this great milestone,” said Workforce Development Director, Mardy Leathers. “The modernization and expansion of apprenticeship programs serves as a key component of our broader strategy to help more Missourians gain and retain employment.”

Registered Apprenticeships are a highly flexible “earn while you learn” training model for employment that increases pay as the apprentice reaches higher productivity levels. In addition to rewarding performance, Registered Apprenticeships combine employer-driven job-related instruction with extensive on-the-job learning under the supervision of a trained professional. After completing a Registered Apprenticeship, the apprentice receives a nationally-recognized occupational credential.

From 2008 to 2016, Missouri averaged 5,000 new apprentices per year. Focus on Registered Apprenticeships at the federal level increased in 2016 with the support of U.S. Department of Labor State Apprenticeship Expansion Grants. Since 2016, federal, state, and local partners have united efforts to expand Registered Apprenticeships.

For more information about Missouri Registered Apprenticeships, visit the Missouri jobs website.

