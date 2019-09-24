A Columbia man and former member of the U.S. Army pleaded guilty to aiding a well-known terrorist organization.

Twenty-eight-year old Robert Hester Jr. pleaded guilty on Monday to attempting to provide material support to ISIS. On multiple social media accounts, he posted pictures of weapons and an ISIS flag.

Hester also espoused his hatred towards the United States and adherence to radical Islam. He met numerous times with someone he thought was an ISIS agent, who was actually working with the FBI. The federal government is recommending the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.



