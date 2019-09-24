Chillicothe students to be busy with Homecoming activities this week

This is Chillicothe High School’s Homecoming Week with many activities planned for students.

High School Principal Dan Nagel says the Homecoming Parade will start in Downtown Chillicothe Friday afternoon September 27, 2019, at 2:20. The football team will play Saint Pius the Tenth Friday night at 7 o’clock with Homecoming Coronation to follow the game.

King candidates are seniors Wesley Bransgaard, Brock Gott, Hayden Hill, C. J. Pfaff, and Dawson Wheeler. Queen candidates are seniors Kennedy Corzette, Olivia Cross, Jordan Hibner, Hunter Keithley, and Hannah Zimmerman.

The homecoming dance will be held Saturday night from 8 to 11 o’clock.

