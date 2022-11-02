Missouri man who attempted to flee with officer in backseat, sentenced to 10 years in prison for heroin trafficking

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Missouri man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute.

Hussein Ali, 30, Independence, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to 10 years in federal prison without parole.

On March 17, 2022, Ali pleaded guilty to possessing heroin with the intent to distribute and to being a felon in possession of firearms. Ali admitted that he was in possession of heroin and in possession of an FN Herstal 9mm semi-automatic pistol and a Canik 9mm semi-automatic pistol.

Kansas City, Mo., police officers were investigating a stolen car on Nov. 26, 2021, when they arrived at the parking lot of the Marriott Hotel, 3950 N. Mulberry Drive in Kansas City. Ali appeared to be asleep in the driver’s seat of the silver 2020 Nissan Altima. Officers were unable to wake him up, so an officer opened the driver’s side door and attempted to remove Ali from the vehicle. As the door was opened, Ali woke up and physically resisted the officer. A second officer entered the driver’s side rear passenger door to assist. Ali placed the car into drive and drove out of the parking lot, with the officer still in the rear passenger’s seat.

As Ali fled, he struck a parked police patrol car. Ali struggled with the officer in the back seat, at one point biting the officer’s hand. The officer was able to put the vehicle into park, causing it to come to an abrupt stop near the parking lot’s exit. Ali got out of the car but refused to comply with officers’ commands and continued to pull away from officers. An officer deployed his taser, which struck Ali in the chest but did not have an effect. Ali was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Officers searched Ali and found the two pistols in a cross-body “fanny pack” style bag wrapped around his torso. The Canik pistol had been reported as stolen. Officers also found a container nearby that contained black tar heroin. Inside the vehicle, officers found approximately 13.3 grams of heroin, approximately 2.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and approximately 5.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine in the center console. Officers found firearm magazines and live ammunition in the trunk of the car.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Ali has three prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, as well as prior felony convictions for possession of a controlled substance, resisting a lawful stop, and domestic assault.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.