Missouri man charged with heroin trafficking

A Missouri man was charged in federal court with illegally possessing heroin to distribute.

Tremaine Davol Bell, 41, Jefferson City, was charged in a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Jefferson City with one count of possessing heroin to distribute. Bell remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 3.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, investigators received information that Bell was utilizing a storage unit at 311 Ellis Boulevard in Jefferson City to store a large quantity of heroin. Bell was seen leaving the storage facility at approximately 10:32 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, driving a Dodge Avenger. A Jefferson City police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop as Bell drove away from the storage facility, but Bell immediately pulled into a gas station parking lot and fled on foot. The officer chased Bell and was able to take him into custody on Christy Drive.

The officer searched Bell and found $1,210 in cash, in mostly $20 bills, in his pocket. A police dog alerted to the driver’s side door of Bell’s car. Officers searched the vehicle and found a marijuana blunt and a Glock 9mm handgun.

Officers also searched Bell’s storage unit and found approximately 582 grams of heroin, three additional handguns – two of which were reported stolen – and $29,988 in cash.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron M. Maness. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Jefferson City, Mo., Police Department, the Cole County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force.