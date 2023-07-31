Missouri man sentenced to 12 years in prison on child pornography charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Friday sentenced a man from St. Charles County who possessed and shared child pornography over social media to 12 years in prison.

Judge Sippel also ordered James Schoggins, 42, to pay a total of $12,000 to four victims whose images he shared online.

Schoggins pleaded guilty in October to one felony count of possession of child pornography. He admitted possessing 421 videos and 148 images of child pornography. He had videos and images on his computer of a girl dating back to when she was 13 or 14. Schoggins told the minor what type of images and videos to send to him and engaged in sexual communications with her, his plea says.

Schoggins also sent child pornography via Kik Messenger and recommended a way to share child sexual abuse material. Claiming to be a 17-year-old male, Schoggins contacted a 16-year-old via WhatsApp and exchanged nude pictures with her.

After Schoggins accessed child pornography on his Snapchat account, the company reported him to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, triggering an investigation by law enforcement.

The case was investigated by the St. Charles County Cybercrime Task Force and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jillian Anderson is handling the case.

