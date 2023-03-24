Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison after being caught with fentanyl and methamphetamine

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Thursday sentenced a man caught with methamphetamine and fentanyl to 10 years in prison.

Antoine Demetrius Meeks, 31, was caught by the O’Fallon Police Department with 208 grams of methamphetamine and 26 grams of fentanyl during an August 19, 2022 traffic stop.

Meeks pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in December to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He was on federal supervised release at the time of the drug offense after a conviction in a 2015 case for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The case was investigated by the O’Fallon Police Department, the St. Ann Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

