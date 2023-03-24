Two from Kansas indicted in Missouri on fentanyl conspiracy charges

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Kansas City, Kansas, man, and woman have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Alonso Alfredo Nunez, also known as “Bullet,” 19, and Jaloany Garcia-Medina, also known as “J. Lo,” 20, were charged in a four-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on March 14, 2023. They were arrested and had their initial court appearance.

The federal indictment alleges that Nunez and Garcia-Medina participated in a conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl from July 25 to Dec. 18, 2022. In addition to the conspiracy, Nunez and Gacia-Medina are also charged together with one count of distributing fentanyl. Garcia-Medina is also charged with two counts of distributing fentanyl.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Trey Alford. It was investigated by the Jackson County Drug Task Force and the FBI.

Related