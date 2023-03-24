Missouri man pleads guilty to bank fraud that caused a loss of $1.6 million

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from St. Louis County, Missouri on Wednesday admitted defrauding business customers of Lowe’s of over $1 million.

Michael W. Burrus, 44, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and two counts of bank fraud. Burrus acknowledged that the conspiracy caused a total loss of $1.6 million.

Burrus admitted that from April 2020 through November 2021, he and others obtained stolen information for business customers of Lowe’s, including names, telephone numbers, addresses, and credit card account numbers. Burrus used the information to gain access to the credit card accounts of the businesses, applied for additional credit cards, and changed the mailing address on the accounts. Burrus then made purchases with the credit cards, all without the knowledge and consent of the businesses. Burrus and others charged more than $1 million worth of merchandise to 40 businesses.

Burrus is scheduled to be sentenced on June 29. Each charge carries a potential penalty of 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. He will also be ordered to repay the money.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Edward Dowd III is prosecuting the case.

