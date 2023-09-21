Missouri launches “Close the Gap” grant program for educational expenses

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri “Close the Gap” Grant program has been initiated to assist parents and guardians across the state with specific educational expenses.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has announced the availability of one-time grants, amounting to up to $1,500, for K-12 students enrolled in Missouri public school districts or charter schools. The grants are prioritized for families with low income. Should there be remaining funds after allocations to those below 185% of the federal poverty level, families at or above this level may also receive grants.

The grants can be used for a variety of educational expenses including instructional resource materials, tutoring, academic day or summer camps, computer equipment, internet connectivity, before- and after-school educational programs, course fees and textbooks, online access for academic apps or subscriptions, education, learning, or study skills services, arts-related day or summer camps, and art enrichment.

Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven stated, “Close the Gap is another way to support our mission to provide students access to opportunities. In partnership with Odyssey, we are offering families a platform to search for and purchase the resources, tools, and enrichment their student needs to be successful inside and outside of the classroom.”

Joseph Connor, the founder and CEO at Odyssey, emphasized the importance of access to quality education and expressed that Odyssey is committed to providing Missouri families and students with convenient and modern technology to quickly and easily access funds. “The pandemic brought on unimaginable challenges for our students and their learning. Missouri’s Close the Gap Program will help support the ongoing efforts to accelerate learning and get students back on track,” said Connor.

Parents and guardians interested in applying can do so by visiting the Missouri Odyssey website. Creating an Odyssey account is required to apply.

The deadline for application submissions is October 25.

