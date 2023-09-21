Eagleville man sentenced to probation for child endangerment

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

An Eagleville man is on probation after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of 2nd-degree endangering the welfare of a child from last year.

Andrew Dane Harrell appeared in the associate division of Harrison County Circuit Court on September 6. He was sentenced to 30 days in the Harrison County Jail. Execution of the sentence was suspended, and Harrell was placed on two years of supervised probation. One condition of probation, according to Judge Jay Hemenway, is that Harrell has no contact with any minor under the age of 18. At one time, Harrell was accused of multiple counts of felony abuse or neglect of a child.

Prosecutor Alex Van Zandt, in a September 6 filing, said Harrell was accused of incidents last year that included locking a minor child in a closet, strapping the child in a car seat and covering her with a blanket, and putting the child behind a sliding door to keep her silent.

Meanwhile, a criminal case involving the child’s mother, Heather Young of Eagleville, has been continued until October 19. She faces charges of felony abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death last year. The sheriff’s office previously reported it responded to an unresponsive child in July 2022 who was later pronounced dead at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

