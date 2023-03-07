Missouri Department of Natural Resources to host free pesticide collection event in Brookfield

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will host a free pesticide collection event in Brookfield during April.

The event will be held at Orscheln Farm and Home at 710 South Main Street, on April 15th from 8 am to noon. It will be open to all Missouri farmers and households.

Items to be accepted include pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, dewormers, and fly tags. Fertilizers containing pesticides will also be accepted.

Items that will not be accepted include paint, explosives, fire extinguishers, yard waste, electronics, and trash. Pesticides from businesses, pesticide production facilities, pesticide distributors, and pesticide retailers will also not be accepted.

Email C.J. Plassmmeyer for more information about the event in Brookfield or phone 573-751-0616. You may also get more information about the event by visiting the Department of Natural Resources website.

