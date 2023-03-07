Grundy County Commission approves contract for legal services

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission approved a contract for legal services for the county on March 7th.

The contract was with Ivan Schraeder of the Schraeder Law Firm. The contract is updated annually and is a budgeted item.

The Grundy County Commission congratulated Julianna Mullins for winning the Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee in Saint Joseph on March 4th. Mullins is an eighth grader at Pleasant View R-6 and will compete in the National Spelling Bee, which starts in Washington, D. C. May 30th.

