Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services publishes third round of draft rules for adult-use cannabis program

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Department of Health and Senior Services Division of Cannabis Regulation published a third round of draft program rules for the adult use of cannabis for those ages 21 and up in Missouri. Public feedback on this draft will be collected through Thursday, Jan. 12, through the online suggestion form.

It is expected that the final version of these rules will be filed for formal rulemaking in early February, before the licensing of comprehensive (medical and adult-use cannabis) facilities.

The Division of Cannabis Regulation began accepting requests on Dec. 8, 2022, for existing medical facility licensees to convert to a comprehensive facility. Most facilities have submitted proposals, and the Division is currently processing these. Because the department has 60 days from receipt to review and approve those requests, the adult-use product should be available as early as February.

Applications for consumer personal cultivation will be accepted as early as Feb. 6. Once approved, this will allow authorized persons, who are at least 21 years of age, to cultivate plants for personal, non-commercial use within an enclosed locked facility at their residence.

More FAQs for consumers, facilities, and existing patients can be found on the Division of Cannabis Regulation website.

Related