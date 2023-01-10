Trenton City Council members approve changes to “Dangerous Dog Ordinance”

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council on Monday night approved recommended changes to an ordinance on owning, keeping, or harboring dangerous dogs within the city. Members also decided to seek bids for the construction of a warehouse for TMU, and a bid was formally accepted for clarifier modifications at the water treatment plant.

On a seven-to-nothing vote, the council accepted the Trenton Administrative Committee’s suggestion that amends the Dangerous Dog Ordinance. In part, the animal control officer and/or a police officer can determine a dog to be dangerous and provide the owner with written notice the dog is dangerous.

Another change allows Trenton’s Animal Welfare Committee to hear appeals dog owners can make if they disagree with the determination of a dangerous dog. The committee, which has yet to be formed, was authorized by the city council in the spring of 2022. Mayor Linda Crooks said she has three potential appointments for this committee but needs to have five as requested by the council.

On a related topic, Councilman Robert Romesburg reported animal control currently can not pick up a dog as the city has nowhere to take it due to what he was told that the animal shelter and another veterinarian’s office (Dr. Perkins) were full.

Bids will be sought for the construction of a 50 by 120-foot insulated building to house TMU equipment and consolidate inventory indoors. The building is planned for the vacant lot west of the TMU building off Oklahoma Avenue. Utility Director Ron Urton said the cost will be divided among the electric, water, and sewer departments.

Since Trenton missed out on an ARPA grant that would have paid for a project, Urton said TMU is proceeding with a water main project in the vicinity of 10th and Oklahoma, but it will likely be divided into two phases because of the cost. Some of the work goes along Lord Street and extends to 16th and Park Lane as well as from 10th and Kerfoot to Main Street. He noted the area has smaller, older mains including some that dead end. Larger mains (six inches) provide for better firefighting capabilities. Urton said now that the project has been designed, the Howe Engineering Company is developing cost estimates which will be presented to the city council.

A bid from the Irvinbilt Constructors of Chillicothe was accepted by ordinance regarding scheduled modifications to the water plant clarifier basins. The total cost of $1,768,339 was only four percent higher than budgeted. Urton noted the city has to borrow funds for the work with loan payments to be made over several years.

Also approved by ordinance was a bid of $7.25 per ton from Jerry Hostettler Trucking of rural Trenton to haul sand from Mount Moriah to the city asphalt plant.

With the Trenton Park Department deciding to purchase two new mowers, the park superintendent asked if the city wanted to purchase the older two. After discussion, the council decided to purchase one Dixie Chopper mower at $4,000, then hope to get $2,000 when a 2009 Grass Hopper mower is sold on the purple wave auction site.

That allows the city three mowers when mowing at the airport and other city-owned property elsewhere. One is the recently-purchased 2020 Grass Hopper, another is the 2016 Dixie Chopper to be purchased from the park department and a third is a 2011 Dixie Chopper mower which has a new engine. In addition to selling the oldest mower (2009 Grass Hopper), the city will also list as surplus property, a 2011 Chevy Impala, on the Purple Wave auction website.

Mayor Linda Crooks appointed to the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, with city council consent, Jim Norris, Micah Landes, and Debbie Carman.

The council agreed to the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission’s request to suspend the $250 monthly base rate for the emergency water line connection going from east Trenton, into Sullivan County, providing a backup water source for Milan. While the meter will remain in place, valves will be shut off.

Urton reported the city of Trenton will receive $22,000 in ARPA grant funds to be used for aviation fuel which is part of the Trenton airport operations.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson shared a letter from the Missouri Department of Revenue which states cities and counties will no longer have the option of “opting out” of two specific sales tax holidays. One is known as “Show Me Green” and the other is for “Back to School.” This means, when the state’s sales tax is waived on eligible purchases for the weekend promotions, local sales taxes will not be collected either.

Seven councilmen attended in person or via Zoom. There’s one vacant council seat.

Related