GRM Networks designates the communities of Galt and Newtown as Smart Rural Communities

GRM Networks recently designated the communities of Galt and Newtown as Smart Rural Communities. This designation means that every home and business in the Galt and Newtown exchanges have access to fiber broadband internet with speeds up to 1 Gigabit per second.

GRM Networks is nationally recognized as a Smart Rural Community provider by the industry association, NTCA – The Rural Broadband Association. GRM Networks received this recognition for the cooperative’s ongoing efforts to deliver the best telecommunications services throughout their rural service areas.

The Smart Rural Community program promotes rural broadband networks and broadband-enabled applications that are critical to rural communities, encouraging innovative economic development and enabling remote education, telehealth, precision agriculture, telecommuting and other services.

“As a telecommunications cooperative, it is our responsibility and duty to provide vital communications technology for our members,” said Mitchell Bailey, CEO of GRM Networks. “The foresight and dedication of our management team and board of directors propelled us to connect our rural communities to the opportunities, advanced services, and technology that fiber provides.”

