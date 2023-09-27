Missouri Day Festival officials announce window and yard decorating contests

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Missouri Day Festival is set to host window and yard decorating contests this year, inviting local businesses and residents to showcase their creativity.

Participants can submit painted and classic decorations for the window decorating contest. Local businesses and organizations are especially encouraged to join in the festivities.

The top decorator will be awarded $100 cash, while the runner-up will receive $50. Those interested in participating should mark their calendars as the entry deadline is set for October 16.

In addition to the window contest, businesses and residents have the opportunity to adorn their yards, porches, stoops, and steps in autumn-themed designs for the yard decorating contest. Prizes will be awarded in both business and residential categories. The first-place winners in each category will take home $50, and the second-place winners will be awarded $25.

This year, the festival’s theme is “Honoring Grundy County Pioneers.” The window decorating contest is sponsored by The Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, while the yard decorating contest is backed by Southern Bank.

For those looking to enter either contest, they can reach out to the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 660-359-4324.

Winners will be recognized during the Missouri Day Festival Opening Ceremonies, scheduled to take place at the First Baptist Church of Trenton on October 19 at 7 p.m.

