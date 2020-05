A Minnesota man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Livingston County Wednesday night has been charged with a felony in Livingston County.

Online court information shows 27-year-old Matthew Sams of Staples, Minnesota faces a charge of driving while intoxicated—persistent.

The Patrol also accused him of careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having a valid license. He was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

