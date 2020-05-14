Judge Thomas Alley gets “OK” to begin reopening of local courts

Presiding Judge Thomas Alley of the Third Judicial Circuit Court reports he’s reviewed COVID-19 health conditions and received guidance from the Missouri Supreme Court to begin the process of re-opening local courts. This applies to the counties of Grundy, Mercer, Harrison, and Putnam which are in the third circuit of Missouri.

Judge Alley stated these courts can move from Phase Zero to Operating Phase One as of Saturday, May 16, 2020. There also will be re-opening phases two and three before courtrooms could be fully operational again. Each phase is to be at least 14 days in length. Once the third phase is reached, the court may resume regular jury proceedings if social distancing protocols can be achieved.

Specific criteria is being considered regarding health conditions related to the COVID-19 virus. According to the Supreme Court order, courts that are currently in Phase Zero may move to the next phase once certain criteria have been met locally.

The order directs local courts to continue social distancing and to allow what is considered “vulnerable” individuals in court proceedings to participate remotely using audiovisual technology.

