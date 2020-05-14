Princeton Board of Education approves health insurance proposal for employees

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education has approved a health insurance proposal from broker Thomas McGee that involves no increase in premiums for employees. The base PPO for an employee will remain at $607.35, and the base HSA will stay at $516.63. The district cap will remain at $600. This is the second year the district has been self-insured with Insurance Management Service as the third party administrator.

The board approved a bid for E-Rate Technology improvements. The bid was from Provision Data Solutions for $21,143. It was the lowest bid submitted. Princeton will receive 80% of the cost from the E-Rate program.

The district reports E-Rate is the commonly used name for the Schools and Libraries Program of the Universal Service Fund, which the Universal Service Administrative Company administers under the direction of the Federal Communications Commission. The program provides discounts to assist schools and libraries in the United States to obtain affordable telecommunications and internet access. It is one of four support programs funded through a universal service fee charged to companies that provide interstate and/or international telecommunications services.

Princeton R-5 will have a surplus auction for items hosted by GovDeals.com on June 1st through 26th. Items will include an eight by 12 storage building on skids, pianos, chairs, and other miscellaneous items.

The baccalaureate and awards ceremony traditionally held prior to graduation is canceled. Seniors will be notified of their awards and scholarships in advance of graduation.

Princeton tentatively plans to hold a traditional graduation in the high school gym on the afternoon of June 21st at 2 o’clock. The school district will coordinate with the Mercer County Health Department to provide a safe environment. There are alternative plans to have a safe environment, including hosting graduation outdoors at Eddie Allen Field, restricting attendance for guests, and blocking every other row in the bleachers for social distancing. A live stream of the ceremony will be broadcast on the Princeton R-5 School District Facebook page or YouTube channel.

A traditional prom is tentatively scheduled to be held at the Smithfield Education Center on the night of June 19th at 8 o’clock. The Grand March will start at 7 o’clock, and pictures will begin at 5:30.

If stricter restrictions are required for either graduation or prom, Princeton will look at different scenarios to hold the events. The district plans to update the information when the state and county release June guidelines.

