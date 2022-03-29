Milan and Newtown-Harris perform well at Northeast Missouri District FFA Leadership Development competition

Local News March 29, 2022 KTTN News
Among results from the Northeast Missouri District Leadership Development events, the Milan C-2 School had a team place 2nd in FFA knowledge. The team is among ten that qualified for state competition during April in Columbia.

Twenty-one teams competed in the FFA knowledge competition on Monday.

Other results show Grant Oaks of the Newtown-Harris FFA placed second in Division Two, Prepared Public Speaking contest at the district level. Janissa Martinez of the Milan FFA took second in Advanced Public Speaking. Isaac Allen of the Marceline chapter placed second in speaking the FFA creed.

