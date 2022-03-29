Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the DAR to host genealogy program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Dorcus Richardson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host a genealogy program with Chapter Associate Member Edee Brunia as the speaker.

Beginning genealogists and seasoned researchers are invited to the event in the lower level meeting room of the BTC Bank in Trenton on April 4th at 1 pm.

Brunia plans to educate, enlighten, motivate, break down barriers, and arm people with sources to successfully record their family ancestors. Information on the 1950 Census will be shared.

Those attending will receive a chart as well as sources and tips for research.

Questions about the genealogy program on April 4th should be directed to Dorcus Richardson Chapter Regent Cindy Guthrie at 573-230-6119.

