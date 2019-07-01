Milan and Jamesport residents arrested on Sunday

Separate arrests of Jamesport and Milan residents were reported on Sunday by the Highway Patrol.

Online information from the patrol shows 61-year-old Lester Bryan of Jamesport was taken to the Daviess DeKalb county regional jail on a 24-hour hold.

Bryan, in the arrest made in Daviess County, is accused of driving while intoxicated for drugs, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, allegedly leaving the scene of an accident, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of vehicle insurance and failure to wear a seat belt.

Sixty-two-year-old Jeffery Dickerson of Milan was arrested in Sullivan County.

The online highway patrol reports accused Dickerson of felony persistent driving while intoxicated, no proof of vehicle insurance, and alleged failure to signal.

He was taken on a 24-hour hold to the Sullivan County jail.