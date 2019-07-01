Woman from Polo injured in crash on Interstate 35

A resident of Polo was taken to a hospital following a single vehicle accident on Sunday morning in Clay County.

The highway patrol reports 72-year-old Jean Turner received minor injuries when the utility vehicle she was driving reportedly swerved to avoid another vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to the Liberty Hospital.

The southbound utility truck then went off the right side of Interstate 35 where it struck a street sign and embankment, coming to rest on its top.

The utility vehicle was demolished in the accident at 10:18 on Sunday morning. The driver was using a seat belt.