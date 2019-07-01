Authorities report arrest of Galt and Princeton residents

Galt and Princeton residents, arrested Friday in Grundy County, are facing alleged drug-related charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Terry Michael Delauder Junior of Galt is charged with delivery of a controlled substance identified as methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia listed as digital scales. He’s also charged with driving while suspended or revoked as of June 27th. Bond was set at $20,000 cash pending Delauder’s appearance July 9th in the Associate Division of circuit court in Trenton.

Delauder pleaded guilty in August 2017 to a charge of driving while revoked in Sullivan County.

Twenty-one-year-old Madison Marie Lewis of rural Princeton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance reported in court information as oxycodone hydrochloride. The second charge is unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia described as hypodermic needles. Bond was set at $10,000 cash.

Lewis is to appear July 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.