Jamesport teen demolishes SUV in crash on Route F

A Jamesport teenager was injured when according to the Highway Patrol, the vehicle he was driving traveled off Route F, southwest of Trenton, and rolled over three times.

Seventeen-year-old Johnny Cosper received minor injuries and was taken by Grundy County ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Cosper was wearing a seat belt when the eastbound Sport Utility Vehicle went off the south side of Route F, the driver over-corrected and crossed the center line where the vehicle overturned three times coming to rest off the north side of the road.

The vehicle was demolished in the accident Sunday at 5 o’clock.