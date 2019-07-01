8-year-old falls from pickup tailgate; Life-flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital

The Highway Patrol reports an eight-year-old boy from Hamilton fell from the tailgate of a pickup early Sunday evening while on private property off Route CC five miles north of Hamilton.

Alex Rich received moderate injuries and was flown by LifeFlight Eagle to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

Investigators report the boy was sitting on the tailgate while the pickup owner was under the hood trying to get the vehicle to start. The truck was reportedly left in gear and when it started, it caused the truck to roll, ejecting the boy and subsequently, the right rear tire rolled over him.

The truck came to a stop at the bottom of an embankment and the name of the owner was not listed in the Highway Patrol report.