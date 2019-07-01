Audio: North Carolina company works to build five biogas plants in Missouri

A North Carolina company is working to build five biogas plants in central and northern Missouri.

Renewable energy company GESS International plans to break ground on the projects in the fall and complete construction by the end of 2020. Three of the plants would be in Audrain County, near Mexico and Laddonia. Another is in Chariton County near Tripplett and the final one is planned for Miller County near Tuscumbia. Each project will create 16 jobs.

The factories will convert cattle and swine manure and agricultural residues into renewable natural gas.