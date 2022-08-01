Mercer Homecoming results from the Baby Show, Kiddie Parade, Regular Parade and more

Baby Show:
- 0-3 Month Girl-No entries
- 0-3 Month Boy-1st Place and Most Personality, Jackson Swank, son of Logan & Brandy Swank
- 4-6 Month Girl-1st Place, Sophia Glass, Daughter of Tyler & Kayleigh Glass, Most Personality, Ranay Nelson, Daughter of Colton & Leigh Nelson
- 4-6 Month Boy-1st Place, Westyn Wayland, Son of Haley & James Wayland, Most Personality, Carter Vasey, Son of Alyssa & Travis Vasey
- 7-12 Month Girl-1st Place Emmalyn Guy, Daughter of Ashelynn Sweat, Most Personality, Eliza Sloan, Daughter of Sylvia Nickel & Dalton Sloan
- 7-12 Month Boy-1st Place, Olin Chase, Most Personality Olin Chase, Son of Nate & Erin Chase
- 13-24 Month Girl-1st Place, Sunshine Nickel, Daughter of Sylvia Nickel & Dalton Sloan, Most Personality, Adalynn Coffman, Daughter of Keyonna & Tanner Coffman
- 13-24 Month Boy-1st Place, Daxton Nelson, Most Personality, Daxton Nelson, Son of Clay Nelson & Ashton Johnson
- 25-35 Month Girl-1st Place Rynlee Coffman, Daughter of Keyonna & Tanner Coffman, Most Personality, Hope Hinds, Daughter of Tierra Nunn
- 25-35 Month Boy-No Entries
Little Miss Mercer:
- 1st Place Zoey Jo Garrison, Runner-Up, Alexia Burton, Most Personality, Oakley Conwell
Little Mister Mercer:
- 1st Place, Rese Stark
- Most Personality, Rese Stark
Kiddie Parade:
- Brixton Holt-1st Place Costume
- Keslie Holt-2nd Place Costume
- Grayson & Lydia Bias-2nd Place Float
- Bentlee West-1st Place Theme
- Bentley Girdner & Blakeley Guilkey-1st Place Float, 2nd Place Theme
Big Parade:
- 1st International Bank-2nd Place Theme
- North Mercer Transportation Department-1st Place Theme
- Class of 2022-2nd Place Non-Theme
- Mercer Hometown Market-1st Non-Theme
- Rilee West-2nd Horses