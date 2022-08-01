Mercer Homecoming results from the Baby Show, Kiddie Parade, Regular Parade and more

0-3 Month Girl-No entries

0-3 Month Boy-1st Place and Most Personality, Jackson Swank, son of Logan & Brandy Swank

4-6 Month Girl-1st Place, Sophia Glass, Daughter of Tyler & Kayleigh Glass, Most Personality, Ranay Nelson, Daughter of Colton & Leigh Nelson

4-6 Month Boy-1st Place, Westyn Wayland, Son of Haley & James Wayland, Most Personality, Carter Vasey, Son of Alyssa & Travis Vasey

7-12 Month Girl-1st Place Emmalyn Guy, Daughter of Ashelynn Sweat, Most Personality, Eliza Sloan, Daughter of Sylvia Nickel & Dalton Sloan

7-12 Month Boy-1st Place, Olin Chase, Most Personality Olin Chase, Son of Nate & Erin Chase

13-24 Month Girl-1st Place, Sunshine Nickel, Daughter of Sylvia Nickel & Dalton Sloan, Most Personality, Adalynn Coffman, Daughter of Keyonna & Tanner Coffman

13-24 Month Boy-1st Place, Daxton Nelson, Most Personality, Daxton Nelson, Son of Clay Nelson & Ashton Johnson

25-35 Month Girl-1st Place Rynlee Coffman, Daughter of Keyonna & Tanner Coffman, Most Personality, Hope Hinds, Daughter of Tierra Nunn