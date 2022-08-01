Carnival that was to be in Trenton for North Central Missouri fair cancels at the last minute

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Due to circumstances beyond any local control, the carnival will not be coming to the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton. The cancellation was confirmed this morning which fair board officials say came from the Spectacular Amusements Carnival.

Individuals who have made advance purchases of carnival armbands are to go to the North Central Missouri Fair office to receive a refund. The office is just west of the livestock pavilion out at the fairgrounds.

The North Central Missouri Fair Board expresses disappointment with the situation but the cancellation was made by the carnival itself. The fair board apologizes for any inconvenience regarding the lack of a carnival.

The carnival was to be in Trenton from Tuesday night through Saturday night.