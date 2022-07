Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold games for kids in its parking lot next week.

The outdoor activities will be held on July 14th from 2 to 4 pm. Activities will include water games, a bike rodeo, water balloons, water volleyball, and duck and boat races. There will also be prizes.

Call the Mercer County Health Department for more information at 660-748-3630.