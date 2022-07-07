Audio: Missouri man accused of using baseball bat to kill female neighbor

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Berkeley, Missouri man is jailed on a $750,000 cash-only bond for the alleged beating and stabbing death of a female neighbor.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says 31-year-old Isaac Heath is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Berkeley police say Heath was seen standing on the victim’s porch Wednesday swinging a baseball bat and witnesses reported hearing him say “that felt good.”

Officers say Eileen Schnitker was found dead with injuries to her face and head and stab wounds to her stomach. Heath was arrested at the scene.

In Missouri, the mandatory sentence for first-degree murder is life in prison without the eligibility for parole. The death sentence is still an option but Bell’s office has said it won’t ask for it. Murder is so bad, Bell’s spokesman said, that the government should not be doing it either.