Grundy County Sheriff’s Department seeking assistance from the public in identifying driver of stolen SUV

Local News July 7, 2022 KTTN News
Grundy County Law Enforcement Center
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a sports utility vehicle reported as stolen out of Adair County.

The sheriff’s office reports it was alerted to a red Pontiac Aztec sitting on the road in Dunlap late on Thursday morning, July 7th. The driver allegedly contacted several residents and told them he ran out of gas.

Pictures of the driver and SUV are available on the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office’s app. Anyone who can help identify the driver or know his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or submit a tip through its app.

