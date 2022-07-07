Obituary & Services: Carole Jean Williams

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carole Jean Williams, 78, Maryville, MO (formerly of Bethany, MO) passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at University Hospital in Columbia, MO.

She was born on March 6, 1944, in Falls City, Nebraska, the daughter of Melvin Cecil “Bud” and Mary Eleanor (Kennedy) Shubert. They preceded her in death.

On March 29, 1972, she married Alan E. Williams in Miami, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2016.

Carole obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from Peru State and later graduated with her master’s from Northwest Missouri State University. She taught high school math and computer science for over 40 years before retiring. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Bethany, MO.

Carole is survived by her son, Brian Brocker, Columbia, MO; daughter, Shelly (Ruben) Dees, Round Rock, TX; granddaughter, Samantha Dees; great-grandchild, Taylor Rose Macon; brother Ron (Sandy) Shubert, Shubert, NE, and three nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 11 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Graveside Service and Burial will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday in Prairie Union Cemetery, Shubert, NE. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bethany in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.